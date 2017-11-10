Uber Loses Appeal Against U.K. Ruling on Drivers' Rights

Uber Technologies suffered a setback in a British court when an appeals tribunal reaffirmed a decision that the company must give its drivers employee rights like paid vacations.

Kobe Steel Points Finger at Careless Management, Overworked Employees in Scandal

Kobe Steel released a report Friday that blamed lax management and overworked employees for a product-quality scandal, saying the company has to restore trust to survive.

Toshiba Looks to Raise $5.3 Billion in Share Offering

Toshiba is planning to issue new shares if its deal to sell its chip unit doesn't get on track to meet an end-of-March deadline, in the company's latest attempt to recover from its Westinghouse unit's bankruptcy.

Richemont Profit Soars on Strong Growth

Richemont said its first-half profit jumped 80% to EUR974 million, bolstered by strong growth across all its divisions.

Allianz Profit Falls on Catastrophe Claims

Allianz reported a double-digit profit drop in the third quarter, hit by high natural catastrophe claims.

Vedanta Posts Widened Loss

Vedanta Resources reported a widened net loss for the first half of fiscal 2018, hit by higher exceptional costs and despite revenue growth.

Social-Media App Musical.ly Is Acquired for as Much as $1 Billion

Musical.ly, the maker of a social-media app popular among teens and tweens, has agreed to be acquired by Chinese news and information site Beijing Bytedance Technology for as much as $1 billion.

AT&T and Regulators Try to Dial Back Tension Over Merger Talks

A day after disagreements between AT&T and the U.S. government over the company's proposed takeover of Time Warner spilled out into the open, both sides tried to mute tensions that threatened to mar negotiations.

U.K. Activist Investor Seeks Shareholder Vote to Remove LSE Chairman

U.K. activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. ratcheted up pressure on London Stock Exchange Group PLC to allow its current chief executive to remain in place by compelling the company to hold a shareholder vote on the removal of its chairman.

Nintendo's Game Plan to Level Up Switch Production

Nintendo plans to pick up the production pace for its hit Switch game console next year, showing the company's deepening confidence in the success of the device.

