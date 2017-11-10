NATO Buyer Nations Postpone Airbus Meeting Until February -Reuters

NATO buyer countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, have postponed a ministerial meeting on the 20-billion euro ($23.2 billion) European A400M military transport plane until February, Reuters reports.

--The meeting was originally scheduled for mid-November after Airbus asked to be relieved of heavy fines and took a EUR1.2 billion writedown of its program, citing "significant risks," according to Reuters.

--Germany, which is in the middle of talks to form a new coalition government, has been opposed to granting Airbus another bailout, after the company had previously received EUR3.5 billion from the buyer nations in 2010, Reuters reports.

November 10, 2017 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)