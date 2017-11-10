Italy's Atlantia Could Increase Its Bid for Abertis

Atlantia SpA (ATL.MI) said Friday that it could increase its bid for Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC).

The Italian highways and airports operator said it reserves the right to adjust its price offered for each share of Abertis. Atlantia's current bid values the Spanish toll-road operator at 16.3 billion euros ($18.9 billion).

The news come after Germany's Hochtief AG (HOT.XE), which is controlled by Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC), recently launched a EUR18.6 billion bid for Abertis, rivaling Atlantia's earlier offer.

