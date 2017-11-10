Indonesia Current-Account Deficit Narrowed to $4.3 Billion in 3rd Quarter

Indonesia's current-account deficit narrowed to $4.3 billion in the third quarter from $4.8 billion in the prior quarter on an improved trade surplus, Bank Indonesia said Friday.

The latest gap also came in smaller than the $5.1 billion deficit recorded a year ago.

"Meanwhile, the surplus in the capital and financial account increased significantly in line with the improving confidence on the economic prospects," the central bank said.

As a result, the balance of payments recorded a $5.4 billion surplus in the third quarter, compared with $700 million in the second, it said.

