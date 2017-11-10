Financials Down On Tax-Plan Doubts - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for tax legislation. Executives on credit-scoring firm Equifax's first earnings call since it disclosed a massive breach in September detailed a challenging environment for the company as it works to overhaul its security measures, digest costs related to the hack and keep customers from defecting.
