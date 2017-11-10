Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early November

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early November, as respondents' expectations of current and expected economic conditions declined slightly.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment was 97.8 in November, down from 100.7 in October.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a preliminary reading of 100.0 in November.

