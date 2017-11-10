BASF Extends Force Majeure at Ludwigshafen Site

Germany's BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Friday that it is extending a declaration of force majeure at its citral production plant in Ludwigshafen, as the clean-up process from a fire is taking longer than expected to complete.

BASF shut down the plant on October 31 and declared force majeure on its citral and isoprenol-based aroma ingredients. The chemical producer is now extending the declaration to include vitamin A, vitamin E and several carotenoids, which are used in the manufacture of pigments.

The company said the repair and restart of the plant will take several weeks and it is currently evaluating the likely effects on customers.

