AstraZeneca: European Medicines Agency Recommends Asthma Treatment Approval

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency has recommended the marketing authorization of its benralizumab drug for asthma treatment.

The pharmaceutical company said the recommendation is based on phase 3 clinical trial data and is an important step towards providing a next-generation treatment for severe, uncontrolled asthma patients.

The positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union. The drug is also under regulatory review in the U.S., Japan and several other countries.

