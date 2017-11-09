What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 9, 2017).

The Justice Department is pressing for changes to AT&T's proposed deal for Time Warner, raising the prospect AT&T would have to sell either Turner, which includes CNN, or DirecTV.

China's Tencent is proving a welcome source of capital to fledgling American companies, with Snap being the latest beneficiary.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Icahn's former role advising Trump and the investor's attempts to change an environmental rule.

An alleged operative for Weinstein was identified as the same woman who had sought information from a critic of insurer AmTrust.

A former New York state pension fund executive accused of taking bribes from Wall Street salespeople pleaded guilty to fraud.

Equifax's interim CEO told lawmakers he wasn't sure if the firm was encrypting consumer data in the wake of its data breach.

Outcome Health fired back at investors suing the firm, saying their accusations of fraud are baseless.

Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market value of $900 billion.

U.S. stocks continued to set records. The Dow rose 6.13 points to 23563.36.

Fox's revenue rose as higher cable fees helped offset weakness at local TV stations and its film studio.

Dior's CEO plans to step aside after 20 years running the LVMH fashion brand.

