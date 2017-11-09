USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Nov 9

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Nov 9 prev Nov 9
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 90.2 90.2
Harvested 82.7 82.7 89.5 89.5
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.0 52.0 49.5 49.5
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 301 301
Production 4,296 4,296 4,431 4,425
Imports 22 22 25 25
Supply, total 4,515 4,515 4,757 4,752
Crushings 1,899 1,899 1,940 1,940
Exports 2,174 2,174 2,250 2,250
Seed 105 105 101 101
Residual 36 36 35 35
Use, total 4,214 4,214 4,326 4,326
Ending stocks 301 301 430 425
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.47 9.47 8.35-10.05 8.45-10.15
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,632 1,711
Production 22,020 22,099 22,505 22,505
Imports 325 319 300 300
Supply, total 24,032 24,104 24,437 24,516
Domestic Disappearance 19,850 19,837 20,800 20,800
Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 7,000 7,000
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,650 13,637 13,800 13,800
Exports 2,550 2,556 2,100 2,100
Use, total 22,400 22,393 22,900 22,900
Ending stocks 1,632 1,711 1,537 1,616
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.48 32.48 32.50-36.50 32.50-36.50
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 300 401
Production 44,636 44,733 46,100 46,099
Imports 350 349 300 300
Supply, total 45,250 45,347 46,700 46,800
Domestic 33,300 33,345 34,200 34,300
Exports 11,650 11,601 12,200 12,200
Use, total 44,950 44,946 46,400 46,500
Ending stocks 300 401 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 316.88 316.88 290.00-330.00 295.00-335.00
November 09, 2017 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)