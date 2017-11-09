On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Nov 9

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Nov 9 prev Nov 9

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 90.2 90.2

Harvested 82.7 82.7 89.5 89.5

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.0 52.0 49.5 49.5

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 301 301

Production 4,296 4,296 4,431 4,425

Imports 22 22 25 25

Supply, total 4,515 4,515 4,757 4,752

Crushings 1,899 1,899 1,940 1,940

Exports 2,174 2,174 2,250 2,250

Seed 105 105 101 101

Residual 36 36 35 35

Use, total 4,214 4,214 4,326 4,326

Ending stocks 301 301 430 425

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.47 9.47 8.35-10.05 8.45-10.15

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,632 1,711

Production 22,020 22,099 22,505 22,505

Imports 325 319 300 300

Supply, total 24,032 24,104 24,437 24,516

Domestic Disappearance 19,850 19,837 20,800 20,800

Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 7,000 7,000

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,650 13,637 13,800 13,800

Exports 2,550 2,556 2,100 2,100

Use, total 22,400 22,393 22,900 22,900

Ending stocks 1,632 1,711 1,537 1,616

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.48 32.48 32.50-36.50 32.50-36.50

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 300 401

Production 44,636 44,733 46,100 46,099

Imports 350 349 300 300

Supply, total 45,250 45,347 46,700 46,800

Domestic 33,300 33,345 34,200 34,300

Exports 11,650 11,601 12,200 12,200

Use, total 44,950 44,946 46,400 46,500

Ending stocks 300 401 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 316.88 316.88 290.00-330.00 295.00-335.00

==============================================================================

