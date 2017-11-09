Telecoms Mixed As DOJ Blocks AT&T, Time Warner Deal - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly after the Department of Justice nixed a major deal. Time Warner shares dropped after the DoJ told AT&T that it would have to agree to sell either the unit that produces CNN or its DirecTV business before the U.S. would approve a merger with Time Warner, according to a CNBC report. But AT&T's chief executive said he is prepared to go to court to defend the telecom giant's proposed takeover and that he had no intention of selling the Time Warner unit that produces CNN. Dish Network shares rose after the satellite-television operator's earnings were not as pressured by competition from streaming services as some investors had feared. Magazine publisher Time said revenue slid 9% in the latest quarter as sales of print ads and magazine subscriptions continued to shrink and digital ad sales edged up only slightly.
