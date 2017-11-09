Tata Motors Quarterly Net Profit Triples

Tata Motors Ltd. said its net profit tripled during the last quarter, fueled by a strong performance at its Jaguar Land Rover unit.

The auto maker reported a net profit of INR24.83 billion ($382.6 million) in the July-September period, up from INR8.28 billion a year earlier and higher than the INR15 billion estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Its revenue rose 8.5% to INR701.56 billion during the period.

JLR, which contributes the bulk of earnings at Tata Motors, reported a 38% jump in pretax profit during the quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors recovered from early losses and was trading up 0.7% after the results.

November 09, 2017 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)