Outcome Health's Investors Receive Subpoenas From Justice Department

Investors in Outcome Health on Thursday said in a court filing that they were receiving subpoenas from the Justice Department to aid in a fraud investigation into the prominent Chicago advertising startup.

The filing said Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and other investors, which are suing Outcome for allegedly defrauding them, were receiving the subpoenas on Thursday. The investors also said "additional inquiries" were expected from the Securities and Exchange Commission, without elaborating.

Goldman Sachs was notified by the Justice Department that it would be receiving a subpoena, a person familiar with the matter said. This person said the SEC would soon be sending investors a formal request for information.

Representatives of the Justice Department and SEC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

An attorney for Outcome Health, Sanford Michelman of Michelman & Robinson, said the company "is committed to fully cooperating with any government investigation."

"The company hired former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb of Winston & Strawn to lead its review as soon as it learned of these potential issues with certain employees and that internal review is under way," he said.

One of Outcome's pharmaceutical-advertising customers also received a Justice Department subpoena requesting data related to ad campaigns, according to a person familiar with the matter.

