Senate Tax Plan Has Delayed Corporate Cut, More Brackets

Senate Republicans unveiled a plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code that breaks significantly with a comparable House tax plan, including the level of top individual tax rates and the timing of a corporate tax-rate cut.

Stocks Drop on Concerns Over GOP Tax Overhaul

Investors' concerns over the prospects of a tax overhaul sent stocks sliding. The S&P 500 shed 0.4%.

Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

Saudi Arabia Tells Citizens to Leave Lebanon

The Saudi government ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon, escalating a regional crisis in a country that has long been a battleground in the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

EU Officials Urge U.K. to Clarify Stance on Brexit Issues

The U.K.'s hopes of advancing to the next stage of Brexit talks next month are diminishing, European Union officials warned as negotiations between the two sides resumed here.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

U.K. Activist Investor Seeks Shareholder Vote to Remove LSE Chairman

U.K. activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. ratcheted up pressure on London Stock Exchange Group PLC to allow its current chief executive to remain in place by compelling the company to hold a shareholder vote on the removal of its chairman.

How to Make Money on Japanese Stocks

The Japanese stock market is showing real signs of life. There are reasons to be skeptical, but this still looks like an investing opportunity.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased 10,0000 in the week ended Nov. 4.

New U.S. Skepticism on Multilateral Trade Jars Pacific Rim Summit

Months of tensions over a multilateral trading system came to the fore Thursday in Vietnam, with objections from U.S. negotiators holding up a joint statement at the Pacific Rim's annual economic summit.

