Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

Stocks Drop as Tech Sector Underperforms

U.S. stocks fell as shares of technology companies tumbled in early trading. The Dow industrials shed 0.6%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased 10,0000 in the week ended Nov. 4.

Eurozone Growth Set to Accelerate as Threats Subside

The European Union said the eurozone was on track to post its fastest growth rate in a decade as political uncertainties that threatened to cast a shadow over the bloc this year largely failed to materialize.

In an Effort to Cut Costs, Some Banks Are Ditching the Fed

Bank of the Ozarks was regulated by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a state banking agency and others. When it wanted to cut costs, it ditched the Fed.

Time to Remove Italian Banks from List of Global Worries

Here's one less thing for global investors to worry about: Italy's once-tottering financial system isn't nearly as scary as it was.

Mexican Inflation Picked Up in October

Mexico's inflation picked up slightly in October, coming in above expectations, mainly due to a seasonal jump in energy costs.

U.K. Appoints Second New Cabinet Minister in a Week

Penny Mordaunt has been appointed international development secretary following the resignation of Priti Patel over a series of unauthorized meetings with Israeli officials.

Coeure Says Eurozone Lacks Firepower for Another Crisis

Senior European Central Bank policy maker Benoît Coeuré said there are limits to quantitative easing in Europe and raised concerns about whether the central bank has the tools to deal with another crisis.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year Highs

Oil prices steadied near two-year highs, with investors eyeing geopolitical tensions in major oil producing countries which have sent prices soaring in recent weeks.

