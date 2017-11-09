Eurozone Economy Seen Expanding at Fastest Pace in a Decade

Continue Reading Below

The European Union said it is poised to beat 2017 economic growth expectations, with strong private consumption and the global recovery propelling eurozone growth at the fastest pace in a decade.

Catalan Crisis Courses Through Spain's Financial Plumbing

The political turmoil that upended Spanish markets last month triggered a scramble among banks to find new sources of funding, with volumes in European repo markets shooting up.

China Consumer Inflation Hits Nine-Month High

China's consumer inflation accelerated in October, rising to a nine-month high, as smaller declines in food prices weighed less on overall inflation, official data showed Thursday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Could the 'Intellicator' Spill the Market's Secrets?

A dispute has erupted over Nasdaq's plan to launch an options-data service called the 'Intellicator Analytic Tool.' Critics say that if approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the service could enable sophisticated algorithmic traders to exploit investors.

Former Bitcoin King Is Bankrupt-And He Could Get Rich Again

Creditors of the collapsed Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox are due to miss out on the surge in bitcoin prices. But the exchange's former chief, now on trial for embezzlement, could make a tidy profit.

Shares Pause After Fresh Wall Street Records

Global stocks were subdued as the Republican tax-reform plan in the U.S. remained under scrutiny and investors awaited a flurry of corporate results.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year Highs

Oil prices steadied near two-year highs, with investors eyeing geopolitical tensions in major oil producing countries which have sent prices soaring in recent weeks.

Bummed About Not Investing in the Tech Rally? Try Asia

Asian tech stocks have been on a tear this year, though the sector appears to be undervalued when compared with its U.S. counterpart.

Treasurys Feel Pull of German Gravity

Aggressive stimulus efforts in Europe push overseas investors to U.S. looking for higher returns, helping cap yields.

Powell Senate Confirmation Hearing Set for Nov. 28, Panel Says

The Senate Banking Committee will meet Nov. 28 to consider the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next central bank chairman, the panel announced Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)