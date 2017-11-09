China Consumer Inflation Hits Nine-Month High

Continue Reading Below

China's consumer inflation accelerated in October, rising to a nine-month high, as smaller declines in food prices weighed less on overall inflation, official data showed Thursday.

Asia Stocks Retreat as Qualcomm Signs China Deal

Tech-heavy stock markets in Asia fell after U.S. chip maker Qualcomm said three Chinese handset manufacturers have expressed interest in doing big business with the company.

Despite Major Gains, Asia Tech Stocks Are Still a Bargain

Asian tech stocks have been on a tear this year, though the sector appears to be undervalued when compared with its U.S. counterpart.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Treasurys Feel Pull of German Gravity

Aggressive stimulus efforts in Europe push overseas investors to U.S. looking for higher returns, helping cap yields.

Powell Senate Confirmation Hearing Set for Nov. 28, Panel Says

The Senate Banking Committee will meet Nov. 28 to consider the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next central bank chairman, the panel announced Wednesday.

Saudi Authorities Freeze Former Crown Prince's Bank Accounts

The kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, has become the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power.

BOJ Opinion Summary Shows Resistance to Further Easing

Some Bank of Japan policy board members are reluctant to loosen monetary conditions further despite sluggish inflation, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Thursday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Holds Rates Steady

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept rates on hold despite the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level since the global financial crisis and price growth regaining momentum.

New Brexit Report Highlights U.K. Free-Trade Gamble

A new report on Brexit by a British think tank is worth taking note of not just because it will be taken seriously by ministers but because it makes some important points.

Trump Says Democrats Will Like Senate Tax Plan Over House Version

President Trump moved to assuage centrist Democratic senators' concerns about the House Republican tax overhaul by telling them the Senate version will be more to their liking, in comments that risk muddying the GOP's effort to get a bill passed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)