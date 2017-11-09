ECB's Nouy: Concerned About Pace of Banks' Brexit Plans

Some banks aren't doing enough to deal with the consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor told lawmakers.

Catalan Crisis Courses Through Spain's Financial Plumbing

The political turmoil that upended Spanish markets last month triggered a scramble among banks to find new sources of funding, with volumes in European repo markets shooting up.

In an Effort to Cut Costs, Some Banks Are Ditching the Fed

Bank of the Ozarks was regulated by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a state banking agency and others. When it wanted to cut costs, it ditched the Fed.

Former Bitcoin King Is Bankrupt-And He Could Get Rich Again

Creditors of the collapsed Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox are due to miss out on the surge in bitcoin prices. But the exchange's former chief, now on trial for embezzlement, could make a tidy profit.

Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

Powell Senate Confirmation Hearing Set for Nov. 28, Panel Says

The Senate Banking Committee will meet Nov. 28 to consider the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next central bank chairman, the panel announced Wednesday.

BOJ Opinion Summary Shows Resistance to Further Easing

Some Bank of Japan policy board members are reluctant to loosen monetary conditions further despite sluggish inflation, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Thursday.

Treasurys Feel Pull of German Gravity

Aggressive stimulus efforts in Europe push overseas investors to U.S. looking for higher returns, helping cap yields.

Equifax CEO to Congress: Not Sure We Are Encrypting Data

Two months after Equifax reported one of the worst data breaches in history, its interim chief executive told a congressional hearing Wednesday he wasn't sure whether the company was encrypting consumer data.

Merrill Lynch Revamps Broker Pay to Reward Referrals, Stronger Growth

Merrill Lynch is adjusting the way it rewards its brokers as it looks to juice more from its current ranks while ensuring wealth-management clients are referred to the parent bank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)