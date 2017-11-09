Powell Senate Confirmation Hearing Set for Nov. 28, Panel Says

The Senate Banking Committee will meet Nov. 28 to consider the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next central bank chairman, the panel announced Wednesday.

BOJ Opinion Summary Shows Resistance to Further Easing

Some Bank of Japan policy board members are reluctant to loosen monetary conditions further despite sluggish inflation, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Thursday.

Treasurys Feel Pull of German Gravity

Aggressive stimulus efforts in Europe push overseas investors to U.S. looking for higher returns, helping cap yields.

Equifax CEO to Congress: Not Sure We Are Encrypting Data

Two months after Equifax reported one of the worst data breaches in history, its interim chief executive told a congressional hearing Wednesday he wasn't sure whether the company was encrypting consumer data.

Merrill Lynch Revamps Broker Pay to Reward Referrals, Stronger Growth

Merrill Lynch is adjusting the way it rewards its brokers as it looks to juice more from its current ranks while ensuring wealth-management clients are referred to the parent bank.

Mnuchin: Yellen Hasn't Decided Whether to Stay at Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen hasn't decided whether to stay on the Fed board when her term as chairwoman ends next year, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS AG is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

Square Uses Larger Merchants to Beat Earnings Expectations

Square, whose white payment terminals are used by mom-and-pop stores across the U.S., benefited in the third quarter from its expansion into bigger businesses.

Behind the Fall of a New York State Pension Fund Executive

Navnoor Kang, a former New York state pension fund executive accused of taking bribes from Wall Street salespeople, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

Icahn Faces Questions Over Trump Advisory Role

Federal prosecutors are investigating Carl Icahn's former role advising President Donald Trump and the activist investor's attempts to change an environmental rule that he opposed.

