Oil Holds Near Two-Year Highs

Oil prices steadied near two-year highs, with investors eyeing geopolitical tensions in major oil producing countries which have sent prices soaring in recent weeks.

Saudi Authorities Freeze Former Crown Prince's Bank Accounts

The kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, has become the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 3, even as refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data. Analysts expected a decline of 2.1 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels, more than expected.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

EU Proposes Rules for Offshore Gas Links as Russian-Owned Nord Stream 2 Nears

The European union proposed Wednesday to extend its natural-gas regulations to offshore pipelines, marking the latest effort to derail an energy link between Russia and Germany that is fueling tensions within the bloc.

GenOn Wins Bankruptcy Battle with Power-Plant Owners

A court ruling cleared the way for power-plant operator GenOn Energy to separate from NRG Energy and gain court-approval of its chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

GulfMark Bondholders Lose Battle With Departing Leaders Over Cash

Bondholders poised to take over GulfMark Offshore Inc. on Wednesday lost a fight with directors who are demanding nearly $5 million worth of golden parachutes as they depart from the company.

EU Unveils Proposal to Cut Vehicles' Carbon-Dioxide Emissions

The European Union proposed a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, seeking to prod auto makers toward cleaner technologies led by electric vehicles and curb climate change.

Holders of Venezuelan Bond Default Insurance Ask to Be Paid

Holders of Venezuelan-bond default insurance are trying to collect, contending that the state-owned oil company failed to make a recent payment.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

November 09, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)