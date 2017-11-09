Disney Fleshes Out Its Streaming Plans

Walt Disney disclosed details of its coming streaming service, as it reported declines for three of its four core businesses in the latest quarter.

AT&T and Regulators Try to Dial Back Tension Over Merger Talks

A day after disagreements between AT&T and the U.S. government over the company's proposed takeover of Time Warner spilled out into the open, both sides tried to mute tensions that threatened to mar negotiations.

Equifax Earnings Drop 27% in Quarter Marred by Cyberattack

Equifax Inc. said its third-quarter earnings tumbled from a year ago as costs mounted in the wake of a massive hack at the company that led customers to take business elsewhere.

Insurers See Jump in Sign-Ups for Affordable Care Act

Insurers said they were seeing significantly increased sign-ups compared with last year's open-enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, but they cautioned it wasn't clear if the surge will be reflected in the final numbers.

News Corp Tops Revenue Estimates as Every Division Sees Gains

News Corp reported a 5% increase in revenue in the most recent quarter, with every segment of the company posting gains.

Department Stores' Mixed Results Signal Competitive Holiday Season

Macy's and Kohl's reported mixed third-quarter results, underscoring the challenges department-store chains face as shoppers buy more online and setting the stage for a competitive holiday season.

Nvidia Keeps Upping Its Game

The chip maker's strong gaming and data-center sales help justify its surging market value.

Snap's Rise and Fall: How a Big, Splashy IPO Prompted the Doubters to Keep Mum

Bankers and investors had concerns about nonnegotiable conditions made by Snap ahead of its IPO, plus broader worries about the app-maker's growth prospects, but didn't want to risk losing a piece of the potentially blockbuster deal.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods, Delivery Units Under Bezos Lieutenant

Amazon.com has consolidated its physical-retail and fast-delivery operations under Steve Kessel, a veteran lieutenant of CEO Jeff Bezos, as it integrates its new Whole Foods Market unit with related businesses.

Fintech Lender SoFi Abandons Global Plans

Financial-technology startup Social Finance Inc. is ditching some of its most ambitious initiatives after a workplace scandal prompted the resignation of former CEO Mike Cagney two months ago.

