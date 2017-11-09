AT&T CEO: We Are Prepared to Litigate to Defend Time Warner Deal

AT&T's chief executive said he is prepared to go to court to defend the telecom giant's proposed takeover of Time Warner if settlement discussions with antitrust regulators fail. The Justice Department is pushing for major changes to the proposed merger.

Insurers See Jump in Sign-Ups for Affordable Care Act

Insurers said they were seeing significantly increased sign-ups compared with last year's open-enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, but they cautioned it wasn't clear if the surge will be reflected in the final numbers.

Macy's and Kohl's Mixed Results Signal Competitive Holiday Season

Macy's and Kohl's reported mixed third-quarter results, underscoring the challenges department-store chains face as shoppers buy more online and setting the stage for a competitive holiday season.

Snap's Rise and Fall: How a Big, Splashy IPO Prompted the Doubters to Keep Mum

Bankers and investors had concerns about nonnegotiable conditions made by Snap ahead of its IPO, plus broader worries about the app-maker's growth prospects, but didn't want to risk losing a piece of the potentially blockbuster deal.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods, Rapid-Delivery Businesses Under Veteran Executive

Amazon.com has consolidated its physical-retail and fast-delivery operations under Steve Kessel, a veteran lieutenant of CEO Jeff Bezos, as it integrates its new Whole Foods Market unit with related businesses.

Former Pimco CEO Doug Hodge to Retire

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Doug Hodge, the firm's former chief executive who took the reins in the wake of star investor Bill Gross's 2014 exit, said he would retire from the bond manager in December.

In Growing Saudi Business, McKinsey Hired Officials' Children

As McKinsey & Co. has advised Saudi Arabia's government on an ambitious economic transformation, it has also hired at least eight relatives of high-ranking Saudi officials.

Burberry said it doesn't expect sales growth until fiscal 2021, sending shares tumbling and underscoring the scale of the turnaround its new chief executive must engineer.

Levi's Sees Women and Its Past as the Keys to Its Future

Levi's Authorized Vintage and 'athleisure'-inspired jeans are aimed at wooing more women and revitalizing the 164-year-old label.

Time Plays Catch-Up as Print Slowdown Dents Results

Time Inc.'s revenue slid 9% in its latest quarter as sales of print ads and magazine subscriptions continued to fall.

