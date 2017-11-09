Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

Opel Targets Profitability by 2020

German car maker Opel, acquired by Peugeot in August, plans to return to profitability by 2020 and offer electrified versions of all its passenger vehicles by 2024.

AstraZeneca Posts Profit Rise

AstraZeneca posted a 12% profit rise for the third quarter, boosted by a one-off tax benefit, but product sales continued to decline due to the loss of exclusivity on some key drugs.

Tencent Continues to Snap Up Stakes in U.S. Startups

Tencent Holdings, the rapidly growing Chinese internet giant, is proving a welcome source of capital to America's fledgling companies, with Snap the latest focus of its deep pockets.

Sina Shows Its Disregard for Shareholders

The U.S.-listed Chinese company has given its chairman extra voting rights to fend off activist investors.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS AG is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

Fiat Chrysler Expects to Fix Emissions Issues Next Year

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is hoping to receive government approval as soon as March for emissions fixes to diesel-powered vehicles that allegedly pollute far beyond U.S. legal limits.

Investors Win Right to Investigate Volkswagen

Investors won a small victory in their battle to force Volkswagen to compensate them for share losses suffered in the wake of the German car maker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

Silver Lake, LinkedIn Invest in Cornerstone OnDemand

Private-equity firm Silver Lake and professional networking platform LinkedIn are investing $300 million in cloud-based talent management software provider Cornerstone OnDemand.

Outcome Fires Back Against Fraud Claims by Investors

Outcome Health fired back at investors suing the prominent Chicago advertising startup, saying that their accusations of fraud are baseless and that their effort to freeze $225 million in funds controlled by the founders was unfair and could financially damage the company.

