Materials Shares Fall on Tax, Trade Policy Doubts - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for U.S. tax and trade policy. The Senate and House of Representatives scrambled to pass preliminary tax bills while U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Copper futures declined from near three-year highs after China released relatively weak metals export data. State agricultural regulators in Arkansas voted to prohibit the spraying of the Monsanto and BASF herbicide dicamba for much of the state's growing season. Shares of British miner Bellzone Mining surged after reports that it received formal tax instructions on an iron-and-nickel mine in the Republic of Guinea.
November 09, 2017 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)