Malaysia September Industrial Output Up 4.7% on Year; Misses Forecast -- Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in September, after hitting a two-year high in the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

The 4.7% rise in the industrial-production index, or IPI, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, fell short of the median 6.0% growth forecast in a poll of 10 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

In August, the index rose at a stronger-than-expected pace of 6.8%--the fastest since March 2015.

The seasonally adjusted IPI declined 0.9% in September from the previous month, according to the data from the statistics department.

Output from the manufacturing sector grew 5.7%, slowing from a 7.6% rise in the preceding month, the data showed.

Electricity output expanded 2.2%, decelerating from 3.0% in August. Output from the mining sector increased 2.1%, weakening from 5.3% in the prior month.

