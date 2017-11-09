Canada New House Prices Rose in September

Canadian new house prices climbed in September, largely reflecting strength in the greater Vancouver market.

Canada's new housing price index rose 0.2% in September on a month-over-month basis, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The increase was in line with market expectations, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a 12-month basis, Canadian new house prices increased 3.8% in September.

The data covers prices for newly built single-detached and semidetached residences and row houses. It doesn't incorporate prices for new condominiums.

