What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump took direct aim at North Korea's leader in a speech before lawmakers in Seoul that both extended a hand to Kim and issued a dire warning for ignoring the invitation.

The president was set to arrive in China Wednesday for talks with Xi that will focus on trade and investment, as well as North Korea.

Chinese banks risk steep penalties for aiding North Korea under a bill cleared by the Senate banking panel.

Democrat Northam won the Virginia governorship in the first major test of the Trump presidency's effect on swing-state politics. New Jersey's gubernatorial race went to Democrat Murphy.

Maine residents voted to expand access to Medicaid under the ACA, in a key test of the health law's popularity.

The national database designed to vet gun buyers came under criticism, a day after the Air Force admitted it failed to submit the records of the Texas church shooter.

The assailant escaped from a New Mexico mental-health facility in June 2012, according to a police report.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to confiscate up to $800 billion of assets in its crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom's elite.

The Republican $1.4 trillion tax cut proposal making its way through Congress hits U.S. households unevenly.

GOP senators aim to preserve a popular deduction for household medical expenses in their version of a tax plan.

