House Faces $74 Billion Revenue Gap in Tax Bill After Amendments

House lawmakers kicked off a third day of debate on the GOP tax bill, a task made more difficult by a growing revenue hole of at least $74 billion in the plan.

Stocks Slip on Latest Round of Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 inched lower for the second straight day as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings. The index declined less than 0.1%.

Trump's China Trip Brings Admonitions Along With Deals

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

Oil Prices Slide After EIA Report Shows Rise in U.S. Supplies

Oil prices fell after government data showed that crude supplies in the U.S. unexpectedly grew last week, but overall petroleum stockpiles continued to decline.

SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

U.S. Regulator Signals Shift on Leveraged Lending Enforcement

A senior U.S. regulator criticized his predecessor's crackdown on big banks' lending to heavily indebted companies, a shift in tone after a yearslong battle over lending standards.

Markets Are Cooking Up Recipe for a Clash

Financial markets have spent a good deal of time fretting about the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary policy measures taken by central banks. Yet as the Federal Reserve and the ECB have taken action, investors have hardly blinked.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 3, even as refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data. Analysts expected a decline of 2.1 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels, more than expected.

Trump Should Give Thanks, Not Take Credit, for Economic Growth

Economies world-wide are picking up steam, and foreign stocks are outperforming U.S. markets. This suggests the good fortune is due less to President Trump's presence than a global trend, Greg Ip writes.

GOP Tax Plan Would Slam California Housing Market

California's biggest housing markets figure to be among the losers if a Republican-sponsored tax overhaul becomes law, according to two analyses of local market data.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)