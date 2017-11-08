Stocks Slip as Tax Plans, Earnings Come Into Focus

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks edged lower in muted trading, with investors largely focused on a handful of corporate results and prospects for a U.S. tax overhaul. The S&P 500 declined 0.2%.

Trump's China Trip Brings Admonitions Along With Deals

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Markets Are Cooking Up Recipe for a Clash

Financial markets have spent a good deal of time fretting about the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary policy measures taken by central banks. Yet as the Federal Reserve and the ECB have taken action, investors have hardly blinked.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 3, even as refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data. Analysts expected a decline of 2.1 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels, more than expected.

Falling Chinese Imports Hold Back Oil

Oil prices were mainly flat after weak Chinese data and receding geopolitical risk factors.

Canada Housing Starts Rise on Condo Demand

Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose in October, powered by demand for condominiums from first-time home buyers in the country's biggest cities.

Germany's Economic Strength Lays Ground for Reforms, Says Advisers

Germany is enjoying a robust economic upswing that could last for some time and offers good conditions for growth-friendly reforms, the government's Council of Economic Advisers said.

RBI Orders India's Banks to Act on Big Companies' Bad Debt

India's central bank is headed for a collision with some of the country's largest companies, as it steps up pressure on banks to clean up a chronic bad-debt problem weighing on the country's economic growth.

Eleven Nations Pursue TPP Deal, Minus U.S., at Pacific Rim Summit

Almost 10 months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of a sweeping Pacific trade pact, the 11 countries left behind are pushing forward for an agreement without Washington on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim's biggest annual economic summit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)