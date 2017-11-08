Markets Are Cooking Up Recipe for a Clash

Financial markets have spent a good deal of time fretting about the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary policy measures taken by central banks. Yet as the Federal Reserve and the ECB have taken action, investors have hardly blinked.

Stocks Slip as Tax Plans, Earnings Come Into Focus

Global stocks edged lower in muted trading, with investors largely focused on a handful of corporate results and prospects for a U.S. tax overhaul. Futures pointed to 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500.

Falling Chinese Imports Hold Back Oil

Oil prices were mainly flat after weak Chinese data and receding geopolitical risk factors.

Trump Warns North Korea: Do Not Underestimate U.S.

President Donald Trump took direct aim at Kim Jong Un in a speech that both extended a hand to the North Korean leader and delivered a warning of the potential consequences of its nuclear-weapons program.

Germany's Economic Strength Lays Ground for Reforms, Says Advisers

Germany is enjoying a robust economic upswing that could last for some time and offers good conditions for growth-friendly reforms, the government's Council of Economic Advisers said.

RBI Orders India's Banks to Act on Big Companies' Bad Debt

India's central bank is headed for a collision with some of the country's largest companies, as it steps up pressure on banks to clean up a chronic bad-debt problem weighing on the country's economic growth.

Eleven Nations Pursue TPP Deal, Minus U.S., at Pacific Rim Summit

Almost 10 months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of a sweeping Pacific trade pact, the 11 countries left behind are pushing forward for an agreement without Washington on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim's biggest annual economic summit.

Trump's China Trip Brings Admonitions Along With Deals

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

China's Trade Surplus With U.S. Exceeds $25 Billion for Fifth Straight Month

China's trade surplus widened in October from the previous month, a reminder of trade imbalances as U.S. President Donald Trump kicks off his first presidential visit to Beijing.

