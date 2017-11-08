Regulators Seek Significant Asset Sales in AT&T Deal for Time Warner

U.S. antitrust regulators are pressing for major changes to AT&T's proposed takeover of Time Warner-including selling either its DirecTV satellite business or the Turner TV unit that comprises CNN-threatening to derail one of the biggest media deals ever.

Cable Networks Power Earnings at 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s revenue rose in the most recent quarter, as higher fees for its cable networks helped offset continued weakness at local TV stations and the film studio.

China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Square Uses Larger Merchants to Beat Earnings Expectations

Square, whose white payment terminals are used by mom-and-pop stores across the U.S., benefited in the third quarter from its expansion into bigger businesses.

Roku Shares Jump on Strong Growth in First Earnings Report Since IPO

Roku Inc. shares surged after it reported strong revenue growth and a smaller loss than analysts had expected in its first quarterly report as a public company.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS AG is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

Equifax CEO to Congress: Not Sure We Are Encrypting Data

Two months after Equifax reported one of the worst data breaches in history, its interim chief executive told a congressional hearing Wednesday he wasn't sure whether the company was encrypting consumer data.

Fiat Chrysler Expects to Fix Emissions Issues Next Year

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is hoping to receive government approval as soon as March for emissions fixes to diesel-powered vehicles that allegedly pollute far beyond U.S. legal limits.

Apple Is Now a $900 Billion Company

Apple just became the first public U.S. company to reach a market value of $900 billion. It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first to be worth $1 trillion.

Panera's Ron Shaich to Step Down as CEO

Panera Bread Co. founder Ron Shaich said he's stepping down as chief executive, seven months after agreeing to sell the bakery chain to a European company.

November 08, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)