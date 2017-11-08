Timing of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Closing 'Now Uncertain'

A top AT&T executive warned that the company is unsure about the timing of its planned takeover of Time Warner, as the combination of the telecom and media giants faces extended antitrust review.

China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Investors Win Right to Investigate Volkswagen

Investors won a small victory in their battle to force Volkswagen to compensate them for share losses suffered in the wake of the German car maker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

UBS Reorganizes Investment-Banking Unit

UBS AG is reshuffling the top ranks of its investment bank as the Swiss firm seeks to become more nimble and improve its performance in the critical U.S. market.

Fiat Chrysler Expects to Fix Emissions Issues Next Year

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is hoping to receive government approval as soon as March for emissions fixes to diesel-powered vehicles that allegedly pollute far beyond U.S. legal limits.

Apple Is Now a $900 Billion Company

Apple just became the first public U.S. company to reach a market value of $900 billion. It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first to be worth $1 trillion.

Panera's Ron Shaich to Step Down as CEO

Panera Bread Co. founder Ron Shaich said he's stepping down as chief executive, seven months after agreeing to sell the bakery chain to a European company.

Sears Sales Slide Continues

Sears Holdings has closed hundreds of stores in recent years, but sales at its remaining locations continue to decline.

Apple Gets Drama Series Starring Aniston, Witherspoon

Apple has struck a deal for a new drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and set in the world of television morning-news shows.

November 08, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)