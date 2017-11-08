Timing of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Closing 'Now Uncertain'

A top AT&T executive warned that the company is unsure about the timing of its planned takeover of Time Warner, as the combination of the telecom and media giants faces extended antitrust review.

China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Apple Is Now a $900 Billion Company

Apple is the first U.S. company to reach $900 billion, having already become the first to hit $800 billion when it accomplished the feat in May. It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first public company worth $1 trillion.

Sears Sales Slide Continues

Sears Holdings has closed hundreds of stores in recent years, but sales at its remaining locations continue to decline.

Humana Gives Downbeat Outlook

Humana's results beat analysts' expectations, but the company gave a downbeat initial view of its earnings for 2018, saying its formal guidance would likely fall below its target range despite projected enrollment growth.

FedEx Seals Turboprop Deal Amid Strong Airfreight Sector

FedEx is renewing part of its fleet of smaller cargo planes in a deal valued at $1.3 billion at list price, amid an improved outlook for the global airfreight market.

LVMH Moves Fendi Chief to Dior

Luxury conglomerate LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy announced a reshuffle of its executive team, naming the head of Fendi as the new chief executive of Christian Dior.

Nissan CEO Emphasizes Profits Over Volume

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said fierce competition in the U.S. has been eating into margins, meaning the company needs to prioritize profits despite his boss Carlos Ghosn's ambitious growth targets for the company.

Behind Disney's Play for Fox: Determination to Beat Netflix

Disney's pursuit of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets indicates that the company's top priority has become remaking its television business to compete in the world of streaming viewers now dominated by Netflix.

How to Live With Facebook and Still Live With Yourself

Did your Facebook news feed go from brides, babies and kittens to politics, propaganda and icky ads? Here's how to make Facebook work for you again.

