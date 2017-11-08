China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Timing of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Closing 'Now Uncertain'

A top AT&T executive warned that the company is unsure about the timing of its planned takeover of Time Warner, as the combination of the telecom and media giants faces extended antitrust review.

Humana's Revenue Falls

Humana's revenue fell 3% in its latest quarter as the health insurer trimmed its workforce and revenue from individual insurance policies decreased.

FedEx Seals Turboprop Deal Amid Strong Airfreight Sector

FedEx is renewing part of its fleet of smaller cargo planes in a deal valued at $1.3 billion at list price, amid an improved outlook for the global airfreight market.

Dynasty Financial Adds $4 Billion Advisory

Advisory consultant Dynasty Financial Partners has made one of its biggest additions, bringing the $4 billion Geller Family Office as competition for assets and advisers heats up in the wealth-management industry.

LVMH Moves Fendi Chief to Dior

Luxury conglomerate LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy announced a reshuffle of its executive team, naming the head of Fendi as the new chief executive of Christian Dior.

Nissan CEO Emphasizes Profits Over Volume

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said fierce competition in the U.S. has been eating into margins, meaning the company needs to prioritize profits despite his boss Carlos Ghosn's ambitious growth targets for the company.

Streaming Dreams Drove Disney's Interest in Fox Assets

Disney's pursuit of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets indicates that repositioning its television business to compete in the streaming world Netflix dominates has become the top priority.

Comerica's CFO Leaving After Less Than Two Years

Comerica's chief financial officer is leaving after less than two years on the job and the bank will promote a high-ranking accounting officer to the position, the Dallas-based company said.

Tencent Unit's Shares Up 91% on Debut

The global frenzy for technology stocks sent shares of China Literature surging on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)