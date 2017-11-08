China's Tencent Buys 12% Stake in Snap

Snap disclosed in a regulatory filing that Chinese giant Tencent bought a 12% stake, a vote of confidence in the struggling social-media and camera company.

Humana's Earnings Fall

Humana pretax income fell 11% in its latest quarter as the health insurer trimmed its workforce and earnings from its health-care-services business dropped.

FedEx Seals Turboprop Deal Amid Strong Airfreight Sector

FedEx is renewing part of its fleet of smaller cargo planes in a deal valued at $1.3 billion at list price, amid an improved outlook for the global airfreight market.

Nissan CEO Emphasizes Profits Over Volume

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said fierce competition in the U.S. has been eating into margins, meaning the company needs to prioritize profits despite his boss Carlos Ghosn's ambitious growth targets for the company.

Streaming Dreams Drove Disney's Interest in Fox Assets

Disney's pursuit of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets indicates that repositioning its television business to compete in the streaming world Netflix dominates has become the company's top priority.

Comerica's CFO Leaving After Less Than Two Years

Comerica's chief financial officer is leaving after less than two years on the job and the bank will promote a high-ranking accounting officer to the position, the Dallas-based company said.

Tencent Unit's Shares Up 91% on Debut

The global frenzy for technology stocks sent shares of China Literature surging on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

Monsanto Bolsters Its Defense of Weed Killer

A fight over a potent weapon against weeds, developed by agricultural giant Monsanto Co., is spilling into the courts.

VW Expands Its Quantum Computing Research With Google

VW CIO Martin Hofmann says the German automaker chose to work with Google's quantum computing division because it knows how to scale the technology in a way that can be used commercially. The new research areas will include self-driving cars, batteries for electric vehicles and supply chain management,

Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap Inc. shares plunged as much as 20% after the company said its quarterly loss more than tripled, disappointing Wall Street again as it failed to significantly grow the number of people using its app daily.

November 08, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)