Tencent Unit's Shares Up 91% on Debut

Continue Reading Below

The global frenzy for technology stocks sent shares of China Literature surging on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

VW Expands Its Quantum Computing Research With Google

VW CIO Martin Hofmann says the German automaker chose to work with Google's quantum computing division because it knows how to scale the technology in a way that can be used commercially. The new research areas will include self-driving cars, batteries for electric vehicles and supply chain management,

Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap Inc. shares plunged as much as 20% after the company said its quarterly loss more than tripled, disappointing Wall Street again as it failed to significantly grow the number of people using its app daily.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Unilever Gains Delay in Dispute

Unilever has won a temporary respite in a case alleging the company colluded with another firm to divide up the spreads market in South Africa.

Credit Agricole Profit Falls but Tops Forecasts

Credit Agricole said its third-quarter net profit recorded a double-digit fall, which had been expected because of a tough comparable during the same period in 2016.

ABN AMRO Profit Rises

ABN AMRO posted an 11% rise in third-quarter net profit and said it expects to book a restructuring provision of up to EUR100 million in the fourth quarter as it continues its focus on digital transformation.

GenOn Wins Bankruptcy Battle with Power-Plant Owners

A court ruling cleared the way for power-plant operator GenOn Energy to separate from NRG Energy and gain court-approval of its chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

Investors Sue Ad Startup Outcome Health for Alleged Fraud

Investors in Outcome Health on Tuesday sued the prominent Chicago advertising startup and its two founders, claiming fraud and breach of contract some eight months after investing nearly $500 million in the company.

Senate Committee Subpoenaed Former Yahoo CEO Mayer

A Senate committee moved last month to force former Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to testify in a hearing Wednesday about corporate data breaches, after she initially declined lawmakers' invitation.

U.S. Stresses Individual Charges in Rolls-Royce Case

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed charges against five people in a foreign bribery scheme involving Rolls-Royce PLC and its local unit, and when doing so, emphasized their efforts to target individuals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)