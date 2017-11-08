Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -3

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities this form relates:

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A

state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 07(th) November 2017

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:

party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of

the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the

dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 25,796,380 0.3150 0 0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 35,392,806 0.4321 24,874,506 0.3037

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell: 25,023,000 0.3055 10,009,000 0.1222

TOTAL: 86,212,186 1.0526 34,883,506 0.4259

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'

and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription

right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned

and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

5p ordinary Purchase 94,800 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 29,700 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 37,600 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 56,900 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 54,100 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 20,400 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 54,800 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 12,000 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 6,500 1.7658

5p ordinary Purchase 713,479 1.7648

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Nature of dealing Number of

relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit

security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 131,031 1.7608

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 99,526 1.7680

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 93,754 1.7641

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 81,776 1.7682

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 79,323 1.7705

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 75,206 1.7659

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 64,384 1.7685

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 60,474 1.7706

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 56,552 1.7638

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 55,441 1.7699

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 51,943 1.7701

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 50,993 1.7715

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 46,794 1.7746

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 44,772 1.7634

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 43,027 1.7689

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 42,908 1.7658

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 34,686 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 29,685 1.7678

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 14,521 1.7745

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 4,419 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 3,859 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 2,874 1.7659

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 2,865 1.7659

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 2,142 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,530 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 656 1.7659

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 388 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 227 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 185 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 146 1.7659

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 7,240 1.7660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 13,700 1.7663

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 46,900 1.7658

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option

relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money

security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/

option varying option unit received

etc. relates per

unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise

relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per

security against unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

person making the disclosure and any party to the

offer or any person acting in concert with a party

to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should

not be included. If there are no such agreements,

arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the person making the

disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 08(th) November 2017

Contact name: Matthew Irwin

Telephone number: 02071447255

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,

AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities the disclosure relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Product Exercise

Class of description Written price

relevant e.g. call or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry

security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date

Call Call

Option Purchased 1,654.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 806.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 1,290.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 2,062.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 2,237.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 3,579.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 278.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 445.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 402.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 644.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 347.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 115.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 186.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 371.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Call Call

Option Purchased 598.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 2,747.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 4,769.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 592.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 858.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 247.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Purchased 796.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 2,747.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 4,769.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 592.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 858.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 247.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

Put Put

Option Written 796.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of

the interest or position can be fully understood:

