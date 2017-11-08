Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 230K (16) 229K

1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (9) +0.9%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.0 (17) 100.7*

(Preliminary)

*End-Oct Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

