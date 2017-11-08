Hong Kong Exchanges: Nine-Month Net Profit HK$5.53 Billion; Up 22% on Year

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday its January-September net profit rose 22% from a year earlier, thanks to higher revenue from trading and listing fees as well as investment income.

Continue Reading Below

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its net profit for the nine months ended September 30 rose to 5.53 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$708 million) from HK$4.53 billion a year earlier, while revenue and other income rose 14% from a year earlier to HK$9.66 billion.

For the three months ended September, Hong Kong Exchanges posted a 32% increase in its net profit from a year earlier to HK$2.03 billion. The company didn't declare a dividend for the third quarter.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 23:53 ET (04:53 GMT)