French Current Account and Trade Deficits Widen in September

France's current account and trade deficits widened in September, statistics showed Friday.

France's goods trade deficit, measured by the customs office, rose to 4.67 billion euros ($5.41 billion) in September, from EUR4.2 billion in August.

France's current account deficit--which also measures flows of services and incomes--rose to EUR3.1 billion in September from EUR1.7 billion in August, the Bank of France said.

November 08, 2017 02:59 ET (07:59 GMT)