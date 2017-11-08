Encana Misses Estimates as Production Falls

A decline in natural-gas output hit production at Encana Corp. in the latest quarter.

Total production per day was down 16% to 284 million barrels a day. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 288.7 million. Daily production of natural gas fell 29%; production of liquids was up 9%.

Adjusted operating earnings also missed expectations. The company made $24 million, down from $32 million last year. Analysts were expecting $73 million.

The oil production company said that year to date, it had lowered operating expenses by $56 million and processing and transportation costs by $98 million.

Shares were flat in pre-market trading.

