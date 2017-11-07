WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 07

SAUDI ARABIA DETAINS MORE ELITES

Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to broaden its crackdown on alleged corruption among the country's elite, with authorities detaining more prominent businessmen and freezing dozens of bank accounts. More arrests are promised.

LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER SAAD HARIRI LEAVES SAUDI ARABIA

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, dispelling rumors that he was being held by the kingdom against his will since he resigned abruptly over the weekend.

AN EMBOLDENED XI WILL GREET A TROUBLED TRUMP IN CHINA

President Donald Trump arrives in China with a first-year record that includes sagging approval ratings and an investigation into Russia's connections to his campaign, but also a surging economy. By contrast, President Xi Jinping is fresh from a Communist Party congress that cemented his status as China's most powerful leader in decades.

U.S. PREPARES SHOW OF STRENGTH AS TRUMP URGES NORTH KOREA TALKS

Donald Trump opened the door to negotiations with North Korea while three U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups prepared for a rare display of strength nearby, in a carrot-and-stick approach to the nuclear standoff.

BRAVE STARTUPS FIND CHEAP TECH LABOR IN VENEZUELA

The World Bank ranks Venezuela 187th in terms of ease of doing business, just behind war-torn South Sudan. But Gabriel Jiménez says his crisis-hit native country is a great place to hire people for his tech startup.

GUNMEN STORM KABUL TELEVISION STATION

Gunmen stormed a private Afghanistan television station, setting off fighting with government forces that left at least one person dead and forced the Pashto-language station off the air.

NATO TO DISCUSS BOLSTERING CYBERWARFARE CAPABILITIES

NATO defense ministers will this week discuss initiatives to bolster their cyberwarfare capabilities, part of the group's broader efforts to offset rising threats from Russia.

RUSSIAN TWITTER SUPPORT FOR TRUMP BEGAN RIGHT AFTER HE STARTED CAMPAIGN

Russian Twitter accounts began heaping praise on Donald Trump and ripping his rivals earlier than previously thought-within weeks after he announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015.

