UniCredit Sells Bulgarian Non-Performing Loans to DCA

Italy's UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) on Tuesday said that its Bulgarian subsidiary will sell a portfolio of non-performing loans to DCA, a debt purchaser that is part of B2Holding ASA (B2H.OS), for an undisclosed sum.

The portfolio consists of secured and unsecured Bulgarian loans issued by UniCredit Bulbank with a legal claim value of around 84 million euros ($97.48 million), according to UniCredit.

The bank added that the disposal will be reflected in its fourth-quarter results.

November 07, 2017 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)