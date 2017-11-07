SSE in Talks With Innogy to Create New Britain-Focused Energy Supply Company

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said on Tuesday that it was in talks with Innogy SE (IGY.XE) in regards to combining their Great Britain-based energy supply businesses.

The new independent company would combine SSE's household energy and services unit with Innogy's household and business energy unit.

SSE said that discussions were continuing and well-advanced, but added that no final decisions, or binding agreements, had been made. In the event that the deal goes ahead, the new combined business would be listed and SSE would demerge its shares to its shareholders.

SSE said it was mindful of the requirements of customers and the concerns of employees, and said it will disclose the outcome of the discussions as soon as they are concluded.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

November 07, 2017 09:56 ET (14:56 GMT)