Singapore October Foreign Exchange Reserves US$276.01 Billion Vs US$275.41 Billion in September

Singapore's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$276.01 billion in October, up slightly from US$275.41 billion in September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Tuesday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the October foreign exchange reserves were at S$376.07 billion, compared with S$374 billion in September, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't provide reasons for fluctuations in its reserves.

November 07, 2017 04:20 ET (09:20 GMT)