Sean Spicer on WaPo, CNN's 'Trump dump:' Manufacturing news is 'absolutely pathetic'

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discussed how President Donald Trump sparked outrage for dumping an entire box of fish food into a koi pond.

He told FOX Business it’s another attempt by the mainstream media to create a narrative that fits their own agenda.

Initial reports suggested that Trump acted on his own, but the full video revealed he was following the lead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“It was the Washington Post and CNN—not just that—but they selectively edited the video,” Spicer told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “The reality is they are manufacturing news and trying to create a narrative that fits their [predisposed] notion of what they want the president to do. But in this case, it’s absolutely pathetic.”

Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/ervKCSChIN pic.twitter.com/4b3XoyLNOJ — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

The current administration has outspokenly criticized the mainstream media’s anti-Trump rhetoric, but that has not deterred the news outlets.

“There was a story the other day about why the president hadn’t called for the death penalty in a case where the alleged assailant had been killed. I mean that’s how pathetically ridiculous a lot of this is that they are literally making up narratives and inserting facts into stories,” Spicer said.