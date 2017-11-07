Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee

Help Wanted: A senior executive with a keen knowledge of markets and economics, but who isn't too close to Wall Street because he or she will be responsible for regulating some of the world's biggest banks.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

U.S. Stocks Slip on Mixed Batch of Earnings

Stocks stalled amid mixed earnings results and deal chatter. The Dow industrials fell less than 0.1%.

Majority Would Benefit From Tax Bill, but Effects Peter Out, Study Says

More than 60% of U.S. taxpayers, including much of the middle class, would see lower taxes in 2019 under the House Republican tax plan while 8% would pay more, according to a new analysis. But by 2027, many of those effects would peter out.

Eastern Europe Set for Strongest Economic Growth Since Crisis

Central and southeastern European economies are on course for their strongest year of growth since the global financial crisis, in part due to a surge in wages and stronger demand from the recovering eurozone, according to new forecasts.

ECB's Draghi: We Need a Joint Effort to Tackle Bad Loans

There needs to be a joint effort among many parties to help banks reduce their non-performing loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said, underlining one of the key challenges facing banking supervisors.

Oil Prices Lower As Geopolitical Fears Fade

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, as some of the geopolitical fears that took crude to a two-year high faded.

Saudi Arabia Detains More Elites

Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to broaden its crackdown on alleged corruption among the country's elite, with authorities detaining more prominent businessmen and freezing dozens of bank accounts. More arrests are promised.

U.S. Allies Fear Trump Will Pull a Nixon in China

The question for Asian governments anxious about an impulsive U.S. president looking for a foreign-policy success: Will he be tempted to strike a bargain?

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)