Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee

Help Wanted: A senior executive with a keen knowledge of markets and economics, but who isn't too close to Wall Street because he or she will be responsible for regulating some of the world's biggest banks.

OPEC Says Oil Demand Will Grow Past 2040

OPEC doesn't expect global demand for oil to peak before 2040, the cartel said, though it predicted long-term demand growth would soon slow.

U.S. Stocks Steady Near Record Levels

U.S. stocks steadied around record levels as continued gains in global energy companies were offset by a handful of downbeat earnings reports. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Eastern Europe Set for Strongest Economic Growth Since Crisis

Central and southeastern European economies are on course for their strongest year of growth since the global financial crisis, in part due to a surge in wages and stronger demand from the recovering eurozone, according to new forecasts.

ECB's Draghi: We Need a Joint Effort to Tackle Bad Loans

There needs to be a joint effort among many parties to help banks reduce their non-performing loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said, underlining one of the key challenges facing banking supervisors.

Oil Holds Most of Gains After Saudi Crackdown

Oil prices edged lower following steep gains Monday that took crude to two-year highs on the back of escalating political tensions in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia Detains More Elites

Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to broaden its crackdown on alleged corruption among the country's elite, with authorities detaining more prominent businessmen and freezing dozens of bank accounts. More arrests are promised.

U.S. Allies Fear Trump Will Pull a Nixon in China

The question for Asian governments anxious about an impulsive U.S. president looking for a foreign-policy success: Will he be tempted to strike a bargain?

Pollution Rule Is Boon for Richest Refiners, Blow for Weakest

A regulation to cut the sulfur level in marine fuel for ocean-going ships is shaping up to be a disruptive force in the refining industry.

Switzerland's Central Bank Finally Gets Some Inflation-In Its Profit

The Swiss National Bank's foreign-currency reserves jumped by $17 billion in October, putting the central bank on track for another banner quarter after earning a record-high profit between July and September.

November 07, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)