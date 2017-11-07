Global Equity Markets Pull Back

After a strong start to the week, global stock markets were broadly lower in Asia on Wednesday, though Hong Kong equities outperformed as strong gains in one of the city's biggest share listings this year drove buying interest.

Bill to Sanction Banks Dealing with North Korea Advances

Chinese banks risk steep penalties for aiding North Korea, under new legislation that sailed through the Senate banking committee Tuesday.

BOJ Funo: To Patiently Continue With Powerful Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo on Wednesday pledged to keep the bank's ultra-easy monetary policy in place given that inflation is still far from a 2% target.

EU Poised to Propose 30% CO

The EU is poised to propose a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, setting the stage for tough negotiations with auto makers fighting for lower targets and environmentalists pushing for greater reductions.

Yellen: Ethical Behavior Gives Public Confidence in Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday that ethical behavior from the Fed allows the public to trust it is acting on its behalf.

Fed's New Regulatory Point Man: Everything Is on the Table

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday that all of the agency's Wall Street rules should get a fresh look and that annual bank stress tests are "on the front burner."

Tax Bill to Have Uneven Effect on Households

More than 60% of U.S. taxpayers, including much of the middle class, would see lower taxes in 2019 under the House Republican tax plan while 8% would pay more, according to a new analysis. But by 2027, many of those effects would peter out.

CFPB Promotes Donoghue to Head Enforcement Team

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday it will promote Kristen Donoghue, an agency lawyer, to head its enforcement office.

Tame Bitcoin's Price Swings? There's a Plan for That

CME Group Inc. is seeking to rein in the volatility of bitcoin with plans to impose limits on how much prices of its proposed bitcoin futures can fluctuate within a day.

Bank of Canada's Poloz: 'We Know How Inflation Works'

In a speech in Montreal, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz offers a defense of central bankers' handling of inflation dynamics, amid slower price increases across developed world.

