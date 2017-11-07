Snap Plunges Nearly 20% as Quarterly Loss More Than Triples

Snap's quarterly loss more than tripled as slowing user growth hampered its ability to claw more revenue from advertisers and compete with Facebook. Shares fell as much as 18% in after-hours trading.

ADP Boss Taunts Ackman: This Was a 'Whooping'

William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing, a resounding rebuke of the struggling activist investor as shareholders sided with management at the human-resources software company.

State Street CEO, President Plan to Retire

State Street Corp. Chief Executive Joseph Hooley and President Michael Rogers plan to retire as part of a leadership shake-up, the giant custody bank said.

BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Sweden Seeks Raytheon Missile-Defense System

The Swedish government said it is looking to buy the Patriot missile-defense system made by Raytheon, which it hopes to have operational by 2025.

Steven A. Cohen, Andreessen-Backed DIY Quant Fund Struggles

A quant-trading firm backed by hedge-fund investor Steven A. Cohen and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has run into early problems.

SeaWorld Sees Promise in New Ad Campaign as Attendance Slides

Attendance at Seaworld Entertainment Inc.'s parks dropped by more than 730,000 people during its latest quarter, but the company said early results from an advertising blitz to repair its image are promising.

Unilever Gains Delay in Dispute

Unilever has won a temporary respite in a case alleging the company colluded with another firm to divide up the spreads market in South Africa.

EU Poised to Propose 30% CO2 Emissions Cut

The EU is poised to propose a 30% cut in carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans in the decade through 2030, setting the stage for tough negotiations with auto makers fighting for lower targets and environmentalists pushing for greater reductions.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

November 07, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)